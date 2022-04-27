Sea Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Sea SE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 30 uncommon options trades for Sea.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 22 are puts, for a total amount of $2,796,875, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $657,396.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $260.0 for Sea over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Sea options trades today is 589.45 with a total volume of 4,892.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Sea's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $260.0 over the last 30 days.

Sea Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $60.00 $870.0K 1.1K 65 SE PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $60.00 $409.4K 194 500 SE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/29/22 $90.00 $337.5K 1.8K 479 SE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $180.00 $245.3K 49 25 SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $90.00 $211.6K 57 93

Where Is Sea Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,432,914, the price of SE is up 0.17% at $83.45.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

What The Experts Say On Sea:

CICC downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $141

China Renaissance has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Sea, which currently sits at a price target of $153.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

