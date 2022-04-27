Looking At Pinduoduo's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Pinduoduo.

Looking at options history for Pinduoduo PDD we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $323,265 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $195,560.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $60.0 for Pinduoduo over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pinduoduo's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pinduoduo's whale activity within a strike price range from $35.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Pinduoduo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $40.00 $144.5K 412 166 PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $80.0K 463 50 PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $55.00 $57.9K 834 12 PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $60.00 $57.6K 1.1K 161 PDD PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $40.00 $36.2K 1.9K 82

Where Is Pinduoduo Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 12,728,211, the price of PDD is up 8.04% at $37.64.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.