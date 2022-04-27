Take-Two Interactive Whale Trades For April 27

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Take-Two Interactive TTWO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TTWO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Take-Two Interactive.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 0% bullish and 100%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $802,985, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $97,510.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $135.0 for Take-Two Interactive over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Take-Two Interactive's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Take-Two Interactive's whale trades within a strike price range from $95.0 to $135.0 in the last 30 days.

Take-Two Interactive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTWO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $372.0K 43 600 TTWO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $120.00 $130.7K 1.8K 250 TTWO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $120.00 $99.6K 1.8K 440 TTWO PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $135.00 $88.3K 58 45 TTWO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $120.00 $44.7K 1.8K 922

Where Is Take-Two Interactive Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 683,973, the price of TTWO is down -1.55% at $123.07.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 19 days.

What The Experts Say On Take-Two Interactive:

Bernstein downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $173

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

