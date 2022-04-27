What Are Whales Doing With PayPal Holdings

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on PayPal Holdings PYPL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PYPL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 31 uncommon options trades for PayPal Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 61%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $1,957,964, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $868,935.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $230.0 for PayPal Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PayPal Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PayPal Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $75.00 $891.0K 656 7 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $85.00 $199.8K 793 136 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $100.00 $160.5K 3.1K 224 PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $110.00 $140.0K 22.6K 1 PYPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $82.50 $118.8K 36 748

Where Is PayPal Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,254,666, the price of PYPL is down -0.29% at $83.46.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On PayPal Holdings:

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $118.

Stephens & Co. downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $135

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $144

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $155.

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $152

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

