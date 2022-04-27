This Is What Whales Are Betting On Netflix

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Netflix.

Looking at options history for Netflix NFLX we detected 39 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 23 are puts, for a total amount of $1,572,186 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $1,036,395.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $145.0 to $400.0 for Netflix over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Netflix options trades today is 2419.67 with a total volume of 21,591.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Netflix's big money trades within a strike price range of $145.0 to $400.0 over the last 30 days.

Netflix Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $400.00 $307.8K 19.1K 912 NFLX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $350.00 $156.7K 2.0K 10 NFLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $190.00 $152.2K 5.8K 4.4K NFLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $400.00 $150.0K 19.1K 301 NFLX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $230.00 $130.9K 455 50

Where Is Netflix Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,474,878, the price of NFLX is down -2.56% at $193.33.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

