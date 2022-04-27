This Is What Whales Are Betting On Tesla

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Tesla.

Looking at options history for Tesla TSLA we detected 414 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 150 are puts, for a total amount of $8,365,895 and 264, calls, for a total amount of $14,360,777.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $500.0 to $2475.0 for Tesla over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Tesla options trades today is 2692.95 with a total volume of 576,042.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Tesla's big money trades within a strike price range of $500.0 to $2475.0 over the last 30 days.

Tesla Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/29/22 $900.00 $237.5K 8.4K 5.9K TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/29/22 $930.00 $140.0K 2.1K 2.1K TSLA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/29/22 $900.00 $117.4K 8.4K 7.1K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/29/22 $920.00 $115.6K 1.6K 5.8K TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/29/22 $920.00 $79.9K 2.6K 1.5K

Where Is Tesla Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,924,156, the price of TSLA is up 4.49% at $915.73.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 89 days.

What The Experts Say On Tesla:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $960.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $395.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $1175.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $335.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $1291.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

