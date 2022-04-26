This Is What Whales Are Betting On Warner Bros.Discovery

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Warner Bros.Discovery WBD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WBD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for Warner Bros.Discovery.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $2,610,150, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $428,898.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $60.0 for Warner Bros.Discovery over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Warner Bros.Discovery's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Warner Bros.Discovery's whale activity within a strike price range from $15.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Warner Bros.Discovery Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WBD PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $40.00 $1.9M 26.0K 1.0K WBD PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $22.50 $177.5K 31.6K 2 WBD PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $25.00 $133.7K 28.4K 2 WBD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $20.00 $119.5K 10.6K 2.2K WBD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $20.00 $58.0K 1.5K 110

Where Is Warner Bros.Discovery Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 33,706,410, the price of WBD is down -7.77% at $19.83.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Warner Bros.Discovery:

Atlantic Equities upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $40

Rosenblatt downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $20

B of A Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $45

Evercore ISI Group upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $40

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

