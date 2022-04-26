What Are Whales Doing With Zendesk

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Zendesk ZEN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ZEN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 42 options trades for Zendesk.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 73% bullish and 26%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $80,460, and 41, calls, for a total amount of $3,113,018..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $140.0 for Zendesk over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Zendesk options trades today is 6791.5 with a total volume of 254,477.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Zendesk's big money trades within a strike price range of $75.0 to $140.0 over the last 30 days.

Zendesk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZEN CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $130.00 $311.2K 16.6K 1.8K ZEN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $140.00 $251.0K 23.0K 4.5K ZEN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $234.0K 42 1.3K ZEN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $140.00 $210.4K 23.0K 12.9K ZEN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $196.4K 42 1.0K

Where Is Zendesk Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,516,393, the price of ZEN is up 1.07% at $123.28.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.