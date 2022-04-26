This Is What Whales Are Betting On Costco Wholesale

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Costco Wholesale.

Looking at options history for Costco Wholesale COST we detected 28 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $1,183,768 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $416,869.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $505.0 to $880.0 for Costco Wholesale over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Costco Wholesale options trades today is 622.8 with a total volume of 6,149.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Costco Wholesale's big money trades within a strike price range of $505.0 to $880.0 over the last 30 days.

Costco Wholesale Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $590.00 $158.0K 140 0 COST PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $510.00 $124.5K 4.1K 1.0K COST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $510.00 $100.0K 4.1K 567 COST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $510.00 $97.1K 4.1K 113 COST PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $550.00 $89.0K 258 0

Where Is Costco Wholesale Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 889,694, the price of COST is down -1.38% at $560.37.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

What The Experts Say On Costco Wholesale:

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $645.

Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $645.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $627.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $620.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $645.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.