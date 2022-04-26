Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DKNG

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on DraftKings.

Looking at options history for DraftKings DKNG we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $260,372 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $264,875.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $9.0 to $45.0 for DraftKings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for DraftKings options trades today is 3113.4 with a total volume of 3,219.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for DraftKings's big money trades within a strike price range of $9.0 to $45.0 over the last 30 days.

DraftKings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $15.00 $65.0K 1.4K 302 DKNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $35.00 $59.0K 7.1K 59 DKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $13.50 $58.5K 237 149 DKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/06/22 $9.00 $50.0K 4 200 DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $9.00 $43.5K 4 300

Where Is DraftKings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,737,139, the price of DKNG is down -4.87% at $13.96.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 10 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

