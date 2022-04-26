Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Deere

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Deere.

Looking at options history for Deere DE we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $151,683 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $323,070.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $380.0 to $420.0 for Deere over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Deere options trades today is 354.57 with a total volume of 312.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Deere's big money trades within a strike price range of $380.0 to $420.0 over the last 30 days.

Deere Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $390.00 $122.2K 717 10 DE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $390.00 $72.4K 717 37 DE PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $380.00 $45.5K 339 33 DE PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $390.00 $43.0K 167 54 DE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/27/22 $385.00 $40.7K 6 20

Where Is Deere Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 309,736, the price of DE is up 0.64% at $387.99.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 24 days.

What The Experts Say On Deere:

JP Morgan upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $440

B of A Securities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $450

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

