NVIDIA Whale Trades For April 26

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on NVIDIA.

Looking at options history for NVIDIA NVDA we detected 23 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 21% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 78% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $3,538,039 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $80,291.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $175.0 to $600.0 for NVIDIA over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for NVIDIA options trades today is 4208.08 with a total volume of 24,162.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for NVIDIA's big money trades within a strike price range of $175.0 to $600.0 over the last 30 days.

NVIDIA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $175.00 $2.3M 7.6K 693 NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $195.00 $181.6K 2.2K 992 NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $195.00 $137.3K 2.2K 83 NVDA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $280.00 $132.5K 9.9K 0 NVDA PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/29/22 $300.00 $106.5K 14 10

Where Is NVIDIA Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,691,066, the price of NVDA is down -2.88% at $193.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

What The Experts Say On NVIDIA:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $255.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $295.

New Street Research upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $280

Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $410.

Baird downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $225

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

