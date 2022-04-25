Lyft Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lyft.

Looking at options history for Lyft LYFT we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $534,609 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $153,550.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $65.0 for Lyft over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lyft's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lyft's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Lyft Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LYFT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $35.00 $148.4K 4.4K 569 LYFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $73.3K 4.7K 23 LYFT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $35.00 $66.1K 4.4K 195 LYFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $35.00 $62.6K 4.4K 310 LYFT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $55.6K 7.4K 66

Where Is Lyft Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,942,175, the price of LYFT is up 2.38% at $33.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Lyft, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.