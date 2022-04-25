What Are Whales Doing With Dollar Gen

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Dollar Gen DG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Dollar Gen.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 80% bullish and 20%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $406,480, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $32,600.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $230.0 to $260.0 for Dollar Gen over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Dollar Gen options trades today is 302.62 with a total volume of 774.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Dollar Gen's big money trades within a strike price range of $230.0 to $260.0 over the last 30 days.

Dollar Gen Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DG PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $240.00 $121.0K 195 127 DG PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $240.00 $50.6K 639 161 DG PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $250.00 $43.0K 40 0 DG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $250.00 $38.7K 878 111 DG PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $250.00 $38.1K 878 30

Where Is Dollar Gen Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,103,028, the price of DG is down -0.81% at $246.79.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 31 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

