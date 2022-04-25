Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CAT

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Caterpillar.

Looking at options history for Caterpillar CAT we detected 28 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 24 are puts, for a total amount of $1,912,499 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $187,800.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $230.0 for Caterpillar over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Caterpillar's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Caterpillar's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

Caterpillar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $210.00 $342.9K 1.1K 352 CAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/29/22 $210.00 $172.2K 700 679 CAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $210.00 $170.7K 1.1K 1.0K CAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $210.00 $161.8K 1.1K 767 CAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/29/22 $210.00 $153.2K 700 2.0K

Where Is Caterpillar Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,989,447, the price of CAT is down -0.28% at $215.69.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 3 days.

What The Experts Say On Caterpillar:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Caterpillar, which currently sits at a price target of $257.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.