Lucid Gr Whale Trades For April 25

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lucid Gr.

Looking at options history for Lucid Gr LCID we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $451,190 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $334,391.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $40.0 for Lucid Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lucid Gr options trades today is 2778.2 with a total volume of 14,170.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lucid Gr's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

Lucid Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LCID PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $36.00 $239.7K 717 150 LCID CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $22.00 $112.6K 1.9K 9.1K LCID CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $20.00 $75.0K 2.7K 228 LCID PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $66.6K 9.1K 30 LCID CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $22.00 $63.6K 1.9K 3.3K

Where Is Lucid Gr Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 15,009,596, the price of LCID is up 0.68% at $19.24.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 10 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

