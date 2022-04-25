Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ASML

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on ASML Holding ASML.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ASML, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for ASML Holding.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 75%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $452,240, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $467,701.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $380.0 to $670.0 for ASML Holding over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ASML Holding's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ASML Holding's whale trades within a strike price range from $380.0 to $670.0 in the last 30 days.

ASML Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $670.00 $182.0K 378 21 ASML CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $600.00 $170.1K 54 15 ASML PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $580.00 $115.5K 279 118 ASML CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $570.00 $77.0K 2 20 ASML PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $580.00 $70.4K 186 20

Where Is ASML Holding Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,059,210, the price of ASML is down -3.47% at $586.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 86 days.

What The Experts Say On ASML Holding:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ASML Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $750.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

