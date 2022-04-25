JPMorgan Chase Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on JPMorgan Chase.

Looking at options history for JPMorgan Chase JPM we detected 24 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $1,528,640 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $329,614.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $150.0 for JPMorgan Chase over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for JPMorgan Chase's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of JPMorgan Chase's whale trades within a strike price range from $70.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/29/22 $132.00 $850.0K 1.3K 1.0K JPM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $150.00 $75.0K 12.1K 30 JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/06/22 $124.00 $61.0K 46 896 JPM PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $130.00 $58.8K 3.3K 652 JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $145.00 $57.7K 15.4K 632

Where Is JPMorgan Chase Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,552,597, the price of JPM is down -2.09% at $124.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

What The Experts Say On JPMorgan Chase:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $165.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $151.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $161.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

