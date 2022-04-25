Sea Whale Trades For April 25

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Sea.

Looking at options history for Sea SE we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $389,898 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $453,335.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $310.0 for Sea over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Sea options trades today is 511.91 with a total volume of 1,630.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Sea's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $310.0 over the last 30 days.

Sea Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $150.00 $176.5K 293 337 SE PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $100.00 $105.0K 1.5K 50 SE PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $100.00 $97.1K 859 51 SE PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $310.00 $66.7K 1 3 SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/29/22 $89.00 $41.3K 38 350

Where Is Sea Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,078,612, the price of SE is down -0.55% at $87.14.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

