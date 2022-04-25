Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ENPH

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Enphase Energy.

Looking at options history for Enphase Energy ENPH we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $330,555 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $239,918.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $215.0 for Enphase Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Enphase Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Enphase Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $130.0 to $215.0 in the last 30 days.

Enphase Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $145.00 $200.2K 896 152 ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $130.00 $69.4K 80 112 ENPH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $210.00 $54.1K 767 200 ENPH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $200.00 $49.9K 1.5K 50 ENPH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $155.00 $40.9K 185 302

Where Is Enphase Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,113,240, the price of ENPH is down -0.2% at $153.32.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Enphase Energy:

Stephens & Co. downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $280

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $220.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.