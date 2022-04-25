NVIDIA Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA NVDA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NVDA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for NVIDIA.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $768,263, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $728,030.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $190.0 to $520.0 for NVIDIA over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NVIDIA's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NVIDIA's whale activity within a strike price range from $190.0 to $520.0 in the last 30 days.

NVIDIA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/29/22 $190.00 $330.6K 11.1K 501 NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/29/22 $190.00 $242.5K 2.6K 933 NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $220.00 $160.4K 2.6K 275 NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/29/22 $190.00 $144.8K 2.6K 953 NVDA PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $250.00 $143.5K 554 20

Where Is NVIDIA Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,920,344, the price of NVDA is down -1.95% at $191.35.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

What The Experts Say On NVIDIA:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $310.

Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $410.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $255.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $295.

Baird downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $225

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

