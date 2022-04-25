What Are Whales Doing With Shopify

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Shopify SHOP.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SHOP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Shopify.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $1,513,520, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $108,930.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $440.0 to $900.0 for Shopify over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Shopify's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Shopify's whale trades within a strike price range from $440.0 to $900.0 in the last 30 days.

Shopify Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHOP PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $500.00 $527.0K 734 50 SHOP PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $710.00 $493.0K 0 22 SHOP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/06/22 $700.00 $290.2K 72 12 SHOP PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/29/22 $500.00 $64.2K 766 64 SHOP PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/29/22 $495.00 $61.5K 337 27

Where Is Shopify Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 497,287, the price of SHOP is down -0.32% at $458.48.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 10 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

