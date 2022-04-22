Las Vegas Sands Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Las Vegas Sands.

Looking at options history for Las Vegas Sands LVS we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $178,908 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $379,266.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $23.0 to $42.0 for Las Vegas Sands over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Las Vegas Sands's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Las Vegas Sands's whale activity within a strike price range from $23.0 to $42.0 in the last 30 days.

Las Vegas Sands Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $28.00 $120.5K 1.8K 99 LVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $105.8K 2.2K 90 LVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $33.00 $87.6K 1.3K 92 LVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $40.4K 12.1K 153 LVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $23.00 $40.3K 145 186

Where Is Las Vegas Sands Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,093,294, the price of LVS is down -1.68% at $36.59.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 5 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

