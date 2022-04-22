EPAM Sys Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on EPAM Sys EPAM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with EPAM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for EPAM Sys.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 61% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $287,520, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $437,801.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $580.0 for EPAM Sys over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for EPAM Sys options trades today is 558.0 with a total volume of 1,835.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for EPAM Sys's big money trades within a strike price range of $200.0 to $580.0 over the last 30 days.

EPAM Sys Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EPAM PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $250.00 $260.0K 1.0K 206 EPAM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $350.00 $65.7K 134 175 EPAM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $580.00 $63.8K 716 157 EPAM CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $290.00 $44.6K 652 205 EPAM CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $290.00 $39.9K 652 222

Where Is EPAM Sys Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 396,376, the price of EPAM is down -2.08% at $280.86.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On EPAM Sys:

Wolfe Research upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $390

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on EPAM Sys, which currently sits at a price target of $359.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on EPAM Sys, which currently sits at a price target of $450.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

