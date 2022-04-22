American Airlines Group Whale Trades For April 22

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on American Airlines Group.

Looking at options history for American Airlines Group AAL we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $320,425 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $1,664,475.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $16.0 to $35.0 for American Airlines Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for American Airlines Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of American Airlines Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $16.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

American Airlines Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $613.8K 2.7K 2.2K AAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $20.00 $300.0K 6.5K 1.1K AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $21.00 $145.0K 8.5K 1.4K AAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $22.00 $125.0K 23.3K 1.3K AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $16.00 $95.9K 17.2K 2.6K

Where Is American Airlines Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 30,555,964, the price of AAL is down -0.07% at $20.2.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

What The Experts Say On American Airlines Group:

Argus Research upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $24

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on American Airlines Group, which currently sits at a price target of $25.

JP Morgan upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $26

Barclays has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on American Airlines Group, which currently sits at a price target of $20.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on American Airlines Group, which currently sits at a price target of $22.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

