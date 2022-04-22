Paramount Global Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Paramount Global PARA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PARA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Paramount Global.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $549,040, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $469,960.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $50.0 for Paramount Global over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Paramount Global's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Paramount Global's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Paramount Global Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PARA PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $50.00 $352.8K 1.1K 180 PARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $141.0K 7.5K 125 PARA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/13/22 $25.00 $87.5K 287 200 PARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/22/22 $31.00 $63.3K 39 500 PARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $32.50 $48.6K 2.3K 202

Where Is Paramount Global Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,218,233, the price of PARA is down -4.1% at $30.98.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days.

What The Experts Say On Paramount Global:

Rosenblatt downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $29

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Paramount Global, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.