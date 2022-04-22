Looking At Amazon.com's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Amazon.com.

Looking at options history for Amazon.com AMZN we detected 133 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 84 are puts, for a total amount of $8,482,167 and 49, calls, for a total amount of $4,116,272.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2500.0 to $4500.0 for Amazon.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Amazon.com options trades today is 882.93 with a total volume of 45,264.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Amazon.com's big money trades within a strike price range of $2500.0 to $4500.0 over the last 30 days.

Amazon.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $4500.00 $1.1M 1.5K 133 AMZN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $3500.00 $974.1K 4.0K 317 AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $2500.00 $438.2K 1.8K 137 AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/22/22 $2800.00 $230.4K 96 45 AMZN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $3500.00 $188.3K 4.9K 352

Where Is Amazon.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,499,665, the price of AMZN is down -1.81% at $2912.36.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

What The Experts Say On Amazon.com:

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $2800

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $4550.

Rosenblatt downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $3000

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $4400.

Citigroup downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $4100

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

