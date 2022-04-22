This Is What Whales Are Betting On Qualcomm

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Qualcomm.

Looking at options history for Qualcomm QCOM we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $886,956 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $225,261.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $200.0 for Qualcomm over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Qualcomm options trades today is 2748.9 with a total volume of 984.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Qualcomm's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Qualcomm Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QCOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $120.00 $728.0K 1.0K 400 QCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $150.00 $68.3K 2.3K 60 QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $140.00 $52.6K 4.4K 30 QCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/06/22 $140.00 $43.4K 214 296 QCOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/29/22 $130.00 $40.5K 61 127

Where Is Qualcomm Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,650,043, the price of QCOM is down -1.15% at $134.55.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 5 days.

What The Experts Say On Qualcomm:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Qualcomm, which currently sits at a price target of $185.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Qualcomm, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Qualcomm, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.