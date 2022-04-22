United Airlines Holdings Whale Trades For April 22

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on United Airlines Holdings.

Looking at options history for United Airlines Holdings UAL we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 64% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $194,292 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $911,363.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $70.0 for United Airlines Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for United Airlines Holdings options trades today is 6164.24 with a total volume of 12,684.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for United Airlines Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $46.00 $193.7K 1.8K 311 UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $55.00 $132.2K 6.9K 279 UAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $45.00 $87.2K 23.6K 376 UAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $50.00 $86.1K 13.6K 349 UAL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $50.00 $79.2K 6.1K 50

Where Is United Airlines Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 12,536,774, the price of UAL is up 2.65% at $52.2.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 88 days.

What The Experts Say On United Airlines Holdings:

JP Morgan upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $76

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on United Airlines Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $59.

UBS downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $51

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on United Airlines Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $58.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on United Airlines Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $67.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.