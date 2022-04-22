This Is What Whales Are Betting On Advanced Micro Devices

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Advanced Micro Devices.

Looking at options history for Advanced Micro Devices AMD we detected 31 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 51% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 25 are puts, for a total amount of $1,353,425 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $585,925.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $145.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Advanced Micro Devices's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Advanced Micro Devices's whale trades within a strike price range from $85.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $95.00 $192.7K 408 158 AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $146.5K 9.1K 100 AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $145.00 $137.5K 21.3K 629 AMD PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/03/22 $95.00 $97.8K 43 422 AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/06/22 $95.00 $96.3K 2.4K 625

Where Is Advanced Micro Devices Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 32,365,521, the price of AMD is up 0.5% at $90.3.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days.

What The Experts Say On Advanced Micro Devices:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $111.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

Barclays downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $115

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.