Tesla Whale Trades For April 22

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Tesla.

Looking at options history for Tesla TSLA we detected 53 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 49% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 27 are puts, for a total amount of $1,339,800 and 26, calls, for a total amount of $1,667,961.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $188.0 to $1300.0 for Tesla over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Tesla options trades today is 5243.9 with a total volume of 378,154.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Tesla's big money trades within a strike price range of $188.0 to $1300.0 over the last 30 days.

Tesla Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $1000.00 $434.0K 10.8K 585 TSLA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/29/22 $700.00 $159.7K 133 132 TSLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $950.00 $146.5K 9.6K 75 TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $1000.00 $128.1K 23.7K 89 TSLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/29/22 $1000.00 $116.5K 3.2K 3.2K

Where Is Tesla Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,500,843, the price of TSLA is up 0.58% at $1014.59.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 94 days.

What The Experts Say On Tesla:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $1260.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $1250.

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $790.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $1291.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $1125.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.