Looking At Commercial Metals's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Commercial Metals CMC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CMC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Commercial Metals.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $310,000, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $2,044,124..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $42.0 to $45.0 for Commercial Metals over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Commercial Metals options trades today is 99.0 with a total volume of 6,061.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Commercial Metals's big money trades within a strike price range of $42.0 to $45.0 over the last 30 days.

Commercial Metals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $42.00 $557.5K 8 1.0K CMC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $42.00 $420.3K 8 434 CMC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $42.00 $315.0K 8 1.4K CMC PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $45.00 $310.0K 7 2.0K CMC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $251.3K 112 404

Where Is Commercial Metals Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,735,193, the price of CMC is down -5.85% at $43.44.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

What The Experts Say On Commercial Metals:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Commercial Metals, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Commercial Metals, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.