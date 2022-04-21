This Is What Whales Are Betting On Match Group

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Match Group.

Looking at options history for Match Group MTCH we detected 32 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 27 are puts, for a total amount of $3,730,077 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $171,730.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $125.0 for Match Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Match Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Match Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $70.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

Match Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MTCH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $125.00 $577.7K 3.0K 448 MTCH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $125.00 $343.6K 3.0K 486 MTCH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $125.00 $305.8K 3.0K 66 MTCH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/06/22 $80.00 $225.0K 163 660 MTCH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $125.00 $216.4K 3.0K 113

Where Is Match Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,956,796, the price of MTCH is down -8.57% at $77.37.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

What The Experts Say On Match Group:

Loop Capital downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $140

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.