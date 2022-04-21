Teck Resources Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Teck Resources TECK.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TECK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Teck Resources.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 64%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $885,121, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $403,065.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $32.0 to $55.0 for Teck Resources over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Teck Resources options trades today is 2427.23 with a total volume of 10,031.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Teck Resources's big money trades within a strike price range of $32.0 to $55.0 over the last 30 days.

Teck Resources Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TECK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $41.00 $292.5K 1 750 TECK PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $40.00 $259.2K 428 1.0K TECK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $39.00 $134.5K 672 891 TECK CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $104.0K 385 101 TECK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $41.00 $98.2K 160 512

Where Is Teck Resources Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,914,738, the price of TECK is down -8.48% at $39.8.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

What The Experts Say On Teck Resources:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Teck Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $47.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.