This Is What Whales Are Betting On Dollar Gen

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Dollar Gen DG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Dollar Gen.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 72%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $248,194, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $369,096.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $210.0 to $270.0 for Dollar Gen over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dollar Gen's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dollar Gen's whale trades within a strike price range from $210.0 to $270.0 in the last 30 days.

Dollar Gen Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $260.00 $248.9K 455 108 DG PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/13/22 $245.00 $62.9K 36 0 DG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $210.00 $47.1K 908 8 DG CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $230.00 $44.8K 2.4K 0 DG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $260.00 $35.7K 9 418

Where Is Dollar Gen Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,125,091, the price of DG is down -0.86% at $256.81.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.