Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BHP

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on BHP Group.

Looking at options history for BHP Group BHP we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 71% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $6,289,115 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $395,867.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $72.5 for BHP Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for BHP Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of BHP Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $55.0 to $72.5 in the last 30 days.

BHP Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BHP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $55.00 $3.1M 322 7.0K BHP PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $55.00 $2.4M 322 35.6K BHP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $55.00 $270.1K 322 6.5K BHP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $244.0K 485 255 BHP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $55.00 $120.6K 322 34.9K

Where Is BHP Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,162,975, the price of BHP is down -4.89% at $73.14.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 124 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.