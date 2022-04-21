AT&T Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on AT&T T.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with T, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for AT&T.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $135,000, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $513,077.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $19.5 to $23.0 for AT&T over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for AT&T options trades today is 4293.83 with a total volume of 23,207.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for AT&T's big money trades within a strike price range of $19.5 to $23.0 over the last 30 days.

AT&T Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume T CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $22.00 $92.2K 2.4K 5.1K T CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $22.00 $87.5K 2.4K 9.3K T CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $22.00 $87.5K 2.4K 2.5K T CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $22.00 $87.5K 2.4K 2.5K T PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $20.00 $87.0K 372 797

Where Is AT&T Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 27,303,656, the price of T is up 3.59% at $20.13.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On AT&T:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on AT&T, which currently sits at a price target of $22.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on AT&T, which currently sits at a price target of $24.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on AT&T, which currently sits at a price target of $26.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on AT&T, which currently sits at a price target of $22.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on AT&T, which currently sits at a price target of $21.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.