What Are Whales Doing With Canadian Imperial Bank

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Canadian Imperial Bank CM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Canadian Imperial Bank.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 70% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $47,250, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $775,596..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $115.0 to $120.0 for Canadian Imperial Bank over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Canadian Imperial Bank's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Canadian Imperial Bank's whale activity within a strike price range from $115.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $120.00 $271.9K 39 883 CM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $120.00 $124.3K 39 239 CM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $120.00 $92.3K 39 1.5K CM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $120.00 $61.3K 39 1.3K CM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $120.00 $53.0K 39 1.0K

Where Is Canadian Imperial Bank Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 137,981, the price of CM is up 1.21% at $119.42.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.