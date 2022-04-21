Booking Holdings Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Booking Holdings BKNG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BKNG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Booking Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43% bullish and 56%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $225,215, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $759,280.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2000.0 to $2500.0 for Booking Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Booking Holdings options trades today is 45.87 with a total volume of 179.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Booking Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $2000.0 to $2500.0 over the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $2500.00 $150.5K 73 39 BKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/29/22 $2390.00 $125.0K 4 50 BKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $2000.00 $95.4K 30 9 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $2500.00 $92.5K 77 10 BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/29/22 $2255.00 $87.7K 13 11

Where Is Booking Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 53,408, the price of BKNG is up 3.43% at $2328.96.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On Booking Holdings:

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $2900.

Ascendiant Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $2850.

Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $3210.

Citigroup upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $2600

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.