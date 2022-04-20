CVS Health Whale Trades For April 20

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on CVS Health CVS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CVS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 27 uncommon options trades for CVS Health.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $380,890, and 25 are calls, for a total amount of $1,246,598.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $115.0 for CVS Health over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CVS Health options trades today is 1513.85 with a total volume of 10,408.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CVS Health's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $115.0 over the last 30 days.

CVS Health Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $353.5K 1.8K 720 CVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $90.00 $204.0K 2.3K 605 CVS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $70.00 $92.8K 14 35 CVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $50.00 $85.0K 19 56 CVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $71.7K 22 73

Where Is CVS Health Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,581,501, the price of CVS is up 2.69% at $106.65.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

What The Experts Say On CVS Health:

Deutsche Bank downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $110

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.