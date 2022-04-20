ServiceNow Whale Trades For April 20

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on ServiceNow.

Looking at options history for ServiceNow NOW we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $390,832 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $569,810.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $190.0 to $600.0 for ServiceNow over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ServiceNow's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ServiceNow's whale trades within a strike price range from $190.0 to $600.0 in the last 30 days.

ServiceNow Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $590.00 $146.9K 20 13 NOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/29/22 $450.00 $90.3K 93 259 NOW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $450.00 $64.1K 54 28 NOW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $400.00 $57.9K 245 5 NOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/29/22 $450.00 $56.2K 93 107

Where Is ServiceNow Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 960,668, the price of NOW is down -1.67% at $505.82.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

What The Experts Say On ServiceNow:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on ServiceNow, which currently sits at a price target of $623.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.