Tesla Whale Trades For April 20

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Tesla.

Looking at options history for Tesla TSLA we detected 602 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 259 are puts, for a total amount of $18,912,094 and 343, calls, for a total amount of $24,081,073.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $2425.0 for Tesla over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Tesla options trades today is 2763.53 with a total volume of 3,139,329.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Tesla's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $2425.0 over the last 30 days.

Tesla Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/22/22 $910.00 $772.2K 377 440 TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/22/22 $985.00 $333.9K 1.3K 3.9K TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/22/22 $900.00 $261.5K 7.4K 27.6K TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/29/22 $920.00 $199.8K 118 95 TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/22/22 $980.00 $183.4K 1.5K 3.1K

Where Is Tesla Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 17,005,842, the price of TSLA is down -4.44% at $982.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Tesla:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $1260.

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $1100.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $335.

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $790.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $1125.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.