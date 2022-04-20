Looking At Pinterest's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Pinterest PINS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PINS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Pinterest.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 64%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $618,791, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $363,120.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $35.0 for Pinterest over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pinterest's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pinterest's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Pinterest Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PINS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $150.0K 4.7K 100 PINS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $20.00 $134.9K 1.8K 1.2K PINS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $23.00 $125.8K 5.2K 281 PINS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $27.50 $108.0K 7.2K 1.5K PINS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $22.00 $75.6K 121 403

Where Is Pinterest Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,671,343, the price of PINS is down -5.76% at $21.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

What The Experts Say On Pinterest:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Pinterest, which currently sits at a price target of $36.

Rosenblatt downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $21

Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $30

Citigroup downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $27

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.