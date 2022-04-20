What Are Whales Doing With Okta

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Okta OKTA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with OKTA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 uncommon options trades for Okta.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 61% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $288,812, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $767,011.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $200.0 for Okta over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Okta's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Okta's whale activity within a strike price range from $120.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Okta Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKTA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $120.00 $159.3K 71 50 OKTA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $200.00 $132.9K 192 356 OKTA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $200.00 $92.9K 192 146 OKTA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/22/22 $145.00 $68.0K 329 17 OKTA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $130.00 $61.6K 60 30

Where Is Okta Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 749,294, the price of OKTA is down -1.19% at $147.28.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

What The Experts Say On Okta:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Okta, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Okta, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Okta, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.