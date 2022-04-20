EQT Whale Trades For April 20

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on EQT.

Looking at options history for EQT EQT we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $198,650 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $700,573.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $29.0 to $45.0 for EQT over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for EQT's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of EQT's whale activity within a strike price range from $29.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

EQT Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EQT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $147.2K 182 199 EQT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $128.7K 3.8K 253 EQT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $127.5K 3.8K 128 EQT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $45.00 $105.0K 2.2K 1.1K EQT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $45.00 $86.0K 2.2K 542

Where Is EQT Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,789,549, the price of EQT is up 1.09% at $44.45.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

What The Experts Say On EQT:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on EQT, which currently sits at a price target of $64.

Tudor Pickering upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $58

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.