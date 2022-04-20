FedEx Whale Trades For April 20

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on FedEx.

Looking at options history for FedEx FDX we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $148,920 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $401,438.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $185.0 to $270.0 for FedEx over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for FedEx options trades today is 860.0 with a total volume of 730.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for FedEx's big money trades within a strike price range of $185.0 to $270.0 over the last 30 days.

FedEx Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FDX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $200.00 $149.7K 1.0K 88 FDX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $270.00 $97.2K 167 60 FDX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $185.00 $50.9K 513 36 FDX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $185.00 $48.9K 513 85 FDX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $185.00 $48.9K 513 24

Where Is FedEx Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 754,414, the price of FDX is up 1.93% at $212.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.