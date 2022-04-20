Adobe Whale Trades For April 20

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Adobe.

Looking at options history for Adobe ADBE we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $495,082 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $291,200.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $300.0 to $525.0 for Adobe over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Adobe options trades today is 423.0 with a total volume of 599.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Adobe's big money trades within a strike price range of $300.0 to $525.0 over the last 30 days.

Adobe Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $500.00 $114.0K 1.1K 40 ADBE PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $525.00 $81.2K 429 18 ADBE PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $525.00 $81.1K 429 9 ADBE PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $500.00 $72.6K 302 0 ADBE CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $300.00 $55.6K 19 15

Where Is Adobe Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 818,781, the price of ADBE is down -1.73% at $428.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

What The Experts Say On Adobe:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Adobe, which currently sits at a price target of $545.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Adobe, which currently sits at a price target of $560.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Adobe, which currently sits at a price target of $575.

Argus Research has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Adobe, which currently sits at a price target of $575.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Adobe, which currently sits at a price target of $591.

