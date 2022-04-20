This Is What Whales Are Betting On BRC

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on BRC BRCC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BRCC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for BRC.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 69% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $412,901, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $208,544.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2.5 to $25.0 for BRC over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for BRC's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of BRC's whale activity within a strike price range from $2.5 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

BRC Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BRCC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/22/22 $25.00 $120.1K 2.5K 373 BRCC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $2.50 $102.4K 2 64 BRCC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/22/22 $21.00 $40.3K 705 2.0K BRCC PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/22/22 $25.00 $40.0K 2.5K 217 BRCC CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/29/22 $10.00 $40.0K 0 1

Where Is BRC Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 766,852, the price of BRCC is up 0.74% at $17.81.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 24 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.