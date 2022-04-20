Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ARCT

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 11 options trades for Arcturus Therapeutics ARCT summing a total amount of $373,280.

At the same time, our algo caught 2 for a total amount of 115,090.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $30.0 for Arcturus Therapeutics over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Arcturus Therapeutics options trades today is 242.5 with a total volume of 5,261.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Arcturus Therapeutics's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Arcturus Therapeutics Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARCT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $30.00 $90.0K 488 0 ARCT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $20.00 $50.0K 29 0 ARCT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $20.00 $43.7K 29 1.0K ARCT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $17.50 $40.0K 0 1.3K ARCT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $20.00 $38.7K 29 829

Where Is Arcturus Therapeutics Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,828,317, the price of ARCT is down -20.25% at $20.14.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 19 days.

What The Experts Say On Arcturus Therapeutics:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Arcturus Therapeutics, which currently sits at a price target of $105.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.