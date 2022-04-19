Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AAL

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on American Airlines Group.

Looking at options history for American Airlines Group AAL we detected 60 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 51% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $876,996 and 49, calls, for a total amount of $5,569,629.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $35.0 for American Airlines Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for American Airlines Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of American Airlines Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $3.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

American Airlines Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $25.00 $829.1K 853 9.6K AAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $13.00 $710.1K 1.3K 1.0K AAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $25.00 $215.7K 375 4.1K AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $16.00 $207.5K 21.4K 1.5K AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $16.00 $200.0K 21.4K 3.5K

Where Is American Airlines Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 40,956,320, the price of AAL is up 5.66% at $19.59.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.